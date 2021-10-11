Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 333,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of CHIQ opened at $28.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.