Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 12,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

DGX opened at $141.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

