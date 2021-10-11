Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

SKX stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

