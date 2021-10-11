SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SkyWater Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $26.33 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,529,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,517,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.