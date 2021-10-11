Solana Achieves Market Cap of $42.72 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $142.51 or 0.00251122 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $42.72 billion and approximately $1.85 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solana has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00218790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00094201 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 506,143,795 coins and its circulating supply is 299,765,657 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.