Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Southwest Gas by 58.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

