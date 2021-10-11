Space Cow Boy (SCB) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $28,852.12 and $3,297.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001561 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00208122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00096503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.