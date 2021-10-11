SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.00

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 423,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

