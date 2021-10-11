SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 375,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,005,377 shares.The stock last traded at $346.50 and had previously closed at $347.53.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 18,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

