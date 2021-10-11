SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Cut by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.01 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

