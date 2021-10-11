Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spire were worth $35,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Spire by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

SR opened at $63.75 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

