Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of SPMYY opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.