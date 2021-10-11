Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the period. Splunk makes up 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.89. 36,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,981. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $222.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

