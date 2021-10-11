Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,537,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $232.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.