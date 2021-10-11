Sprott (NYSE:SII) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

SII stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $926.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

