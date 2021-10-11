Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:SQ traded down $6.16 on Monday, reaching $232.33. 7,599,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,265,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.04 and its 200-day moving average is $243.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,221 shares of company stock worth $121,137,366 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

