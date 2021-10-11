Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.73. Stagwell shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $668.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

