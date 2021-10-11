Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Get Stamps.com alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $329.61 on Thursday. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.92. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.17.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $339,896.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total transaction of $1,625,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442 in the last ninety days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after purchasing an additional 328,305 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 215,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth $31,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.