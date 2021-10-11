Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

SLFPF stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

