Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lowered by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.20. 176,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.