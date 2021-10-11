State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 7,400 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $221,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 608.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $119.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul bought 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

