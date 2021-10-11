State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

