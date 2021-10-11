State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Vericel worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 12.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 2,815.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vericel by 19.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,725,000 after purchasing an additional 142,018 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $910,078 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 284.52 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

