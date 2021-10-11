State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Atlassian by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after acquiring an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $390.74 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $420.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

