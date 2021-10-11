State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 101,886 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,886 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 636,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 201,121 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $2,378,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $164.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.93. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $171.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

