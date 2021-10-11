State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 407,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 56.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 52,784 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 20,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GBCI. Truist Securities upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBCI stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

