Stealth Trading Up 0.9% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $14,110.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

