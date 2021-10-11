stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $3,479.19

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00060688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00128366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00079481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,646.95 or 1.00401523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.83 or 0.06132100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

