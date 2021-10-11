Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 84,058 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $122,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $492.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $502.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.