Stifel Financial Corp Buys 123,190 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,190 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $85,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 102,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,512 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,420,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,369,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.00 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

