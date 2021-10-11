Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 175,799 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,799 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The Charles Schwab worth $93,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,061 shares of company stock valued at $37,643,972. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.34 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

