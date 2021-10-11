Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 47,094 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $148,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $73.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $73.62.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

