Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,990 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $113,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 308.0% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

NYSE BABA opened at $161.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $439.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

