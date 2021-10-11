Stifel Nicolaus Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $75.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of BIGC opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $133,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,203 shares of company stock worth $26,022,608 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $67,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

