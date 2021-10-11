Stifel Nicolaus Raises ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target to $85.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

