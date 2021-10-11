STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 145.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STOR stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.