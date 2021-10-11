Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €84.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €84.92 ($99.91).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €3.30 ($3.88) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €74.85 ($88.06). 119,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of €68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

