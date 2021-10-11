Stuart Lorimer Acquires 29 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($197.78).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 27 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($198.95).

BAG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 501 ($6.55). 22,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.27 million and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 547.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 532.74. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.71).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

BAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 535 ($6.99).

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

