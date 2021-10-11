Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

RGR stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 78.59%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,355. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

