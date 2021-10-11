Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 63,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,217,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

