Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 781,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $93,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $110.04 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.