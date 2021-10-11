Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $208.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

