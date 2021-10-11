TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMVWY. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on shares of TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $9.22 on Monday. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

