Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,856,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.