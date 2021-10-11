Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $131.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,504. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

