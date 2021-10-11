Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme’s (TVFCF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TVFCF opened at $9.86 on Friday. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Get Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme alerts:

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.