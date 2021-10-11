Tendies (TEND) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Tendies has a total market cap of $299,968.53 and $1,444.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00043672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.98 or 0.00199360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00094549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,897,483 coins and its circulating supply is 7,497,483 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.