Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,074,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,394 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $410,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

