Tether 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $74.79 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. Tether has a total market cap of $68.41 billion and approximately $74.79 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00080570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,638.98 or 1.00204727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.34 or 0.06215749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002988 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,465 coins and its circulating supply is 68,404,570,064 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.