The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report sales of $3.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.00 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.75 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.94 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,941,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 51.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 54.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

